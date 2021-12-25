Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0.2%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.50. 266,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,201% from the average session volume of 8,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

