Robust Token Price Tops $23.04 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $23.04 or 0.00045489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $797,370.07 and $5,264.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,553 coins and its circulating supply is 34,603 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

