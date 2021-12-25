Rocket Pool Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $45.35 or 0.00090830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $466.18 million and $259,169.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

