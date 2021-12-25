Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

