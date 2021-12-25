ROOBEE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.31 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00187215 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

