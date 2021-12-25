RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $127.97 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $127.97 million and approximately $38,015.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $50,693.28 or 0.99698006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

