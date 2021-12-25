Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $55,752.10 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $55,752.10 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

