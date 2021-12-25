RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Head to Head Contrast

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RYB Education and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50% LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RYB Education and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $109.71 million 0.51 -$37.28 million $0.40 5.11 LAIX $149.06 million 0.22 -$60.51 million ($0.24) -2.75

RYB Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RYB Education beats LAIX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

