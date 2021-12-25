Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 57,050 shares trading hands.

SBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price for the company. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$518.69 million and a PE ratio of -76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.59.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

