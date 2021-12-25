SafeBlast Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.62 million and $169,369.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,547.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.00899825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00253573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

