SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 39.5% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $18.37 million and $458.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,050.43 or 1.00096338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00297465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00446767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00159383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.