Saito (SAITO) Price Tops $0.0446

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Saito coin can now be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Saito has a market cap of $47.53 million and $2.94 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saito alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Saito Coin Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Buying and Selling Saito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.