salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,824,000 after buying an additional 348,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

