SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.20. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 376,986 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.95.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.