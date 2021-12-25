SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $11.20. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 376,986 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.95.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

