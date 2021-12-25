Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.25. Sasol shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 176,356 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
