Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.25. Sasol shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 176,356 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sasol by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

