ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.47

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $88,297.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,879,052 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

