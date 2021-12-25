Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $161.07. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

