Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.02. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc engages in the provision of emergency disaster response equipment and related support services. It develops and markets emergency and disaster response equipment known as Mobile Response Unit (MRU) and Stationary Response Unit (SRU). The firm’s products provides an emergency communications system with on-board life safety resources that are needed in an emergency event.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.