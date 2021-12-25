Seedify.fund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.40 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $206.85 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $9.55 or 0.00018730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,654,164 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.