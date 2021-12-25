Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.16

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $71.96 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032208 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001729 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

