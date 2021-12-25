Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001722 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.