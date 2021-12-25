Sepio Capital LP Acquires 10,060 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

