Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

