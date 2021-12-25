SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 73,876 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

SRC stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

