Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after buying an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.