Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,184 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

