Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 80,938 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in CVS Health by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

