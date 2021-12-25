Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,916.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,785.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.