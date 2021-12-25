Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,242,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

