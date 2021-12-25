Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 136,806 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

