Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

