SHPING Price Hits $0.0066 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $11.16 million and $32,240.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHPING has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,232,776 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

