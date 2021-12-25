SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

