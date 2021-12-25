SIBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $366,351.16 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $366,351.16 and $581.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,547.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.08109312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00311646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.00899825 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00075435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00418744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00253573 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,605,174 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

