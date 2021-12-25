Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,557 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,999. The company has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

