Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.35

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.35 and traded as low as C$21.20. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$21.39, with a volume of 9,006 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$805.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.35.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

