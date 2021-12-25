Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post $34.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.13 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

SAMG opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

