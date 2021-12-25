SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.21

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $184.50 million and $3.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

