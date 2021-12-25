Skycoin (SKY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $110,100.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $110,100.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

