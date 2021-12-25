Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

