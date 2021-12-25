SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.