Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $821.08

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.08 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.83). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 827 ($10.93), with a volume of 21,894 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.66) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,025 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 551.33.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

