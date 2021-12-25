Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $821.08

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.08 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.83). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 827 ($10.93), with a volume of 21,894 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.66) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 1,025 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 551.33.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

