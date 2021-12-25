Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 95,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 215,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.