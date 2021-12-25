smARTOFGIVING One Day Volume Reaches $14,213.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $14,213.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

