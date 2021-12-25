Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,494.41

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,494.41 ($19.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,588.05 ($20.98). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,579 ($20.86), with a volume of 91,551 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.10) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.52).

The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,494.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.10), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($54,535.74). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,998.55).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

