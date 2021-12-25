Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,494.41

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,494.41 ($19.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,588.05 ($20.98). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,579 ($20.86), with a volume of 91,551 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.10) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.52).
The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,494.41.
In related news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($18.10), for a total value of £41,278.10 ($54,535.74). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,998.55).
About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
