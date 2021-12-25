Smoothy (SMTY) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $485,145.64 and approximately $440,503.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

