Snetwork (SNET) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $202,855.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,594,132 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

