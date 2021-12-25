Snowball (SNOB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $164,137.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $164,137.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,388,274 coins and its circulating supply is 6,511,208 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

