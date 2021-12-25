Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.82

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.82 and traded as high as $51.22. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 14,827 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 41.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

