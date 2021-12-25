SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.18. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 40,074 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

